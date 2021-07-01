A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) manning a roadblock on Khami Road in Bulawayo has been run-over by a Zimbabwe United Passenger Company bus.

According to Zimlive, the body was yet to be collected at the time of publishing.

The publication says an investigation has since been instituted.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is applauding members of the public for supplying useful information to the Police. On 27/06/21, police in Plumtree arrested 4 suspects for smuggling after a tip off.

The suspects were intercepted at a traffic check point at the 75km peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree rd with 2 vehicles, a Nissan Caravan and Toyota Quantum, fully loaded with smuggled bales of shoes and tracksuits.

The vehicles were searched and 3 360 pairs of shoes, 1 440 pairs of track suits and 2 bales of socks were recovered.

-Zwnews