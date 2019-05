After sensationally claiming that there is no fuel piece increase in place in the country, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulating Authority, ZERA, has increased the price of fuel with an immediate effect and valid for a week.

The new pump price for petrol is now $4.97 and Diesel is now pegged at $4.87

Below is the statement from ZERA issued moments ago.

Below is the first statement issued by ZERA stating that there is no fuel price increase: