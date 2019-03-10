BREAKING: Chamisa to meet President Mugabe at Blue Roof

The opposition MDC has confirmed that it’s leader Nelson Chamisa will be meeting with former President Robert Mugabe in the next few days.

Speaking on Voice Of America’s Studio 7 on Sunday evening, MDC national spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Chamisa will be meeting with Mugabe at his Blue Roof residence without giving specific issues that the two will discuss.

Indeed Chamisa will be meeting with Mugabe anytime within the next few days. There are a lot of issues that Chamisa will want to hear from Mugabe bearing in mind that Mugabe led this country for over 30 years.” It doesn’t mean that because Mugabe was bad there is nothing positive that can be drawn from him with the huge political experience he has.

Mafume’s sentiments were echoed by MDC Parliamentarian Prince Dubeko Sibanda who claimed that the MDC can not afford to ignore the huge experience that Mugabe holds and would not be thrown into the dustbin just like that.

We can not today wake up dumping Mugabe into the sewage. There is a lot that we can learn from Mugabe as we prepare to govern this country in the future

Mafume dismissed rumours suggesting that Mugabe is bankrolling MDC 2019 Congress.

agencies