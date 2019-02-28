BREAKING: 2 more dead bodies found, Battlefields mine disaster latest

KADOMA: Two more dead bodies are reported to have been found at Cricket 3 mine in Battlefields this morning, bringing to 26 the total number of all the deceased persons who perished in the national disaster that struck nearly three weeks ago.

Scores of artisanal miners were trapped and many died. Of the trapped, 24 bodies have been recovered while eight people were rescued in one of the biggest disasters to befall the country.

Government has since released the names of the first retrieved 24 miners who perished in the Battlefields disaster as search efforts continue to account for at least four others reportedly trapped in another shaft.

Police released the names of the deceased as Thulani Sibanda (18) of Mbizo, Kwekwe, John Mufakose (29) of Gore village, Gokwe, Norman Billion (39) of Kadoma, Andrew Mharadze (26) of Mharadze village, Gokwe, Tinashe Shanda (22) of Mashinyira village, Gokwe, Givemore Munyengeri (42) of Plot 22 Silvermoon, Battlefields, Trynos Zindonye (31) of Hamandishe village, Gokwe, Clever Takaendesa (47) of Shurugwi, Tafadzwa Mubaiwa (22) Gonde village, Gokwe, Tinei Tembo (31) Plot 47 Silvermoon, Battlefields, Charles Jacob (25) of Jacopo village, Murehwa and David Martin (38) of Kadoma.

Others include Jabulani Moyo of Village 12A Donnain, Battlefields, Josias Muzadzi (45) of village, Zhombe, Liberty Koke (26) of Village 9A, Gokwe, Augustine Chindoza (39) Chizembo Village, Bikita, Wellington Kwari of Whaley Range Etina Mine, Kadoma, Takanda Mushore (27), Kwekwe, Tobias Takaendesa, Kadoma, Winston Muziribo (22) of Makombe Village, Gokwe, Mayana Bvunzawabaya (27) Gore Village, Gokwe, Misheck Ncube (30) Kapoto Village, Mudzi, Keith Muderedzi (31) Village 10, Kadoma and Eborn Kaseke (24) Matarutse of Marondera.