BREAKING: 7 killed along Harare Masvingo road, 2 Jarax Buses in horror accident

Death after 2 buses owned by same company collide along Harare-Masvingo highway

Seven people died early this morning and eight others were seriously injured when two buses side-swiped at the 98 km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway near Pimbi River.

The accident involved two buses both belonging to Jarax Bus Company which were traveling in opposite directions.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba said the driver of the bus which was travelling from Masvingo to Harare encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus, resulting in a side-swipe before veering off the road and overturning.

She said the injured were taken ferried to Chivhu General Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were also taken to Chivhu Hospital mortuary.

Images seen by ZwNews were not pleasant, some of the deceased had their heads cut off.

Additional reporting by zbc