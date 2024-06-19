File image

Five people have died and 13 others injured following a road traffic accident near Mazowe Dam on Tuesday afternoon when a commuter omnibus collided with a haulage truck.

The commuter omnibus was reportedly traveling from Mvurwi to Harare, while the truck was heading towards Mazowe.

The ZRP confirms the development:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon on 18/06/24 at the 37 kilometre peg along Harare-Bindura Road.

Five people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when a kombi carrying 18 passengers was involved in a head on collision with a Man truck with three passengers on board.

Subsequently, the kombi side swiped with a Toyota Belta vehicle with three passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Concession Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital. More details to be released on 19/06/24.

Zwnews