At least twelve people in Gokwe have been arrested for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration, reports Change Radio.

They were reportedly expressed their sentiments against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his government, and his assumption of the position of SADC Chairperson at the regional bloc’s meeting in Harare.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has deployed heavily armed police and military personnel with armoured vehicles to major towns and cities.

The vehicles have been seen moving around suburbs as a symbol of warning.

It is suspected the move is meant to threaten and deal with those who would want to engage in demonstrations.

More details later…