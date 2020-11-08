36 year old Zimbabwe Socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure has died after a high speed car crash in Harare.

He was thrown off the vehicle which burst into flames after the crash, according to witnesses. The wealthy Kadungure, affectionately known as Ginimbi, died on Sunday morning following a fatal car crash along the Borrowdale road. The businessman is alleged to have been speeding at the time of the accident following a night of partying at Club Dreams in the capital.

Socialite and video vixen Michelle Amuli, professionally known as Mimi Moana, also died as she was travelling with Ginimbi. A few hours earlier, Moana had been celebrating her 26th birthday at the Club Dreams.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed the death of Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure in a head-on collision near Philadelphia area along Borrowdale road this morning.

“I can confirm that Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure has died. He was driving one of his latest acquisitions (Rolls Royce Wraith) sometime between 5am and 6am when he was involved in a head-on collision with another car.

“The other car had three occupants who also died on the spot. We are yet to confirm if Ginimbi had other people in his car.

“But so far we can confirm the death of four people in that accident. The other car caught fire and burst into flames,” Asst Comm Nyathi, told a local publication.

He said police would continue to release information as it trickles in.

Moana Ms Shally killed in horror road accident

Reports say Ginimbi had three friends in his car, Karim, Elisha and Moana (Ms Shally).

The video of Ginimbi‘s last status on social media before he died that same night in a car crash that also took the lives of his 3 friends.

In the status video Ginimbi said he was heading out in his Rolls Royce to celebrate the birthday of a friend, Moana.

In the morning of the 8th of November around 5 AM, the Rolls Royce collided with another car resulting in the car crashing into trees and bursting into flames. Ginimbi was thrown out of the vehicle and died on the spot.

His friends who were in the car, 3 ladies, also lost their lives in the burning car. Moana was among the dead.

Like 224 Dislike 28

103367

2

0

cookie-check

VIDEO, PICTURES: Genius Kadungure ‘Ginimbi’, Michelle Amuli ‘Mimi Moana’ die in Harare road accident

no