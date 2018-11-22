MDC MPs thrown out of Parliament over ED ..Live Video: Zimbabwe 2019 National Budget Presentation..Mthuli Ncube

Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mr Mthuli Ncube is in Parliament presenting the National 2019 budget, his first since his appointment in September.

Members of the opposition MDC and ruling Zanu PF are all present. President ED Mnangagwa and his deputies are also in Parliament.

The presentation started on a very chaotic note as opposition members were forcibly ejected from The House by police..EFF Malema style.

This happened after Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda ordered MDC MPs out before budget statement.

Job Sikhala stood his ground for a while, he only left after cops decided to carry him out

It happened in front of ED Mnangagwa and his shocked deputies who sat directly opposite the MDC bench.

We will be updating you with the major talking points as the budget is presented:

Here is the video feed courtesy of Open Parly Zw,