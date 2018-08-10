Boy(13) catches mum(36) pants down…shows evidence to entire village

It never rains for a Middle Sabi married woman after her 13-year-old son caught her red handed with another man in the Farm 29 woods close to Section 7 on Tuesday afternoon.

The mother fled the scene and left behind a black undergarment much to the chagrin of the community.

Matters came to light when the boy beat up his mother in a rage and accused her of being ungrateful as his step father had proved to be a good husband over the past 10 years where the couple had three children over and above the step father treating the boy like his very own son.

Chipo Dhliwayo, (36) hit back at her son and chased him right round the compound until she caught him. The boy then told the onlookers that his mother had been cheating on his step-father and that he had proof, if only they could follow him to the nearby bush.

“We followed him and to our utter horror, we saw the black undergarment lying in the bush. Upon interrogation, Dhliwayo told us that her lover was Mbwetete, a neighbour.

“We could not believe it and we waited for the husband, Witness Mbeure (48) to come,’’ Mr Happias Sithole, a local resident said.

The couple is understood to have gone to Middle Sabi Police station in an attempt to get help. A police officer who requested anonymity said the couple was advised to receive counselling from traditional leaders. manica post