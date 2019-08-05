Boy (9) axed on his way to school

A nine-year-old Chiundura boy (Jaiden Mzila) is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after being strucked in a bizarre incident, with an axe by an unidentified man while on his way to school.

Midlands Province community relations Liaison Officer Sergeant Xolani Dube confirmed the incident.

“We’ve already launched a manhunt after receiving news that a young boy cheated death after he got struck on the head with an axe by un identified man while on his way to school”, said Dube.

It has been reported that, Jaydan was in the company of his young brother and sister when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred early hours on Monday this week when a mysterious man came out from the bush and attacked Jaydan with an axe on the head and fled the scene.

The complainant fell down and became unconscious while bleeding before being picked by his siblings.

“It was fortunate that Jaiden was in company of his siblings who immediately picked him up and rushed to inform their uncle at home,” said sergeant Dube.

The uncle took Jayden to Chiundura Rural Health Care Centre for medical attention where upon arrival was referred to Gweru provincial hospital.

Sergeant Dube said the suspect is still at large and they are appealing to the members of the community for information that may lead to the arrest of the assailant.

“The police are appealing to the members of the community who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to make a report to the nearest police station or use suggestion box.”