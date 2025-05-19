BULAWAYO – A boy, 6, was beaten to death by his parents for failing to say his mother’s surname, the Bulawayo High Court heard on Friday.

Mpumelelo Ncube of Irisvale in Esigodini was pronounced dead after being rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital on January 13, 2024.

On Friday, his mother Bridget Ncube, 21, appeared at the Bulawayo High Court for the start of her murder trial, but the trial could not proceed as police are still trying to locate and arrest the boy’s father, Clifford Nsingo, who is on the run. Prosecutors want the pair jointly tried.

The brutal assault allegedly took place inside a makeshift tent at Mazepa Mine in Esigodini where the couple worked.

The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that Ncube and Nsingo took turns to assault the boy using switches and a shoe because he failed to say his mother’s surname.

The state’s star witness is a neighbour and fellow miner who overheard voices as the assault took place.

He testified that he heard Nsingo repeatedly say, “khuluma isibongo sika mama” (“say your mother’s surname”), followed by sounds of beatings. A short while later, he heard Nsingo again saying, “Vuka Mpume, vuka uyazilalisa” (“Wake up Mpume, you are pretending to be sleeping”).

Other witnesses placed Nsingo at the scene trying to borrow money to take the child to hospital. Esline Ncube, a shopkeeper at Mazepa Mine, testified that Nsingo came to her asking for R100 to take the boy to Gwanda Hospital. She directed him to Virginia Moyo, who had R50.

Virginia will tell the court that when she gave Nsingo the money, she asked to see the child. Nsingo took her to where the boy lay near a footpath, covered with blankets. She uncovered the child and observed scars, fresh wounds and saliva coming from his mouth. When she touched him, his body was cold.

Virginia said she confronted Ncube and Nsingo, accusing them of assaulting the boy, but they denied it, claiming the scars were from mosquito bites.

Nsingo and Ncube were initially arrested by community members and handed over to police. Police soon discovered that the child’s body had been left at Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Ncube allegedly made indications to the police, identifying five switches and a shoe used in the assault. The items were recovered and kept as exhibits. Ncube also gave a warned and cautioned statement, which police said was made freely and voluntarily.

Post mortem results conducted by Dr Maibelys Gavilan Acosta at United Bulawayo Hospitals confirmed the child died from injuries consistent with assault.

In court, defence lawyer Takunda Chapisa said Ncube denied beating her son, arguing it was Nsingo who assaulted him.

NPA lawyers informed the court that Nsingo had defaulted on his bail and must be arrested before proceedings can begin.

