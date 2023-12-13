The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Karoi are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 11/11/23 at a house in Chiedza suburb.

The case was initially reported to the police as a sudden death incident in which a male juvenile (15) died after being hit on the eye with an unknown object.

The object had allegedly exploded after it was thrown in the fire by the victim.

However, investigations by the Police revealed that the victim was shot by another male juvenile (13) on the head with a 0.32 Revolver Taurus pistol.

The suspect confessed to the Police that he wanted to find out if the firearm kills.

The suspect was given the pistol by his friend, a male juvenile (10). The pistol belongs to Takudzwa Saini (18) who is the suspect’s friend elder brother (18).

Apparently, the police is on record calling on members of the public to safeguard their fire arms.

Zwnews