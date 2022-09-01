President, Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi has touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

He was received by his host counterpart President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

President Masisi is expected to officially open the 112th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on Friday, 2 September 2022.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show commenced on 29 August 2022 and will run up to 03 September 2022.

It is running under the theme “Unequalled Business Opportunities. Accessibility. Accountability. Abundance.”

Zwnews