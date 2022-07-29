XIMEX MALL dealer, Boss Pangolin, real name-Tafadzwa Murenga- has allegedly shot his lover to death, accusing her of cheating. This follows shortly after the dealer splashed cash in the streets yesterday.

This morning, Murenga’s girlfriend was shot dead at Bathroom Boutique – and he is the chief suspect. He allegedly left scene in charcoal grey Toyota Aqua with no number plates.

Boss Pangolin was arrested by police on Friday for allegedly shooting dead his lover who has been identified as Sammie Dzapata.

