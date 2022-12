BREAKING: BOTS/ZIM DISPUTE OVER KAZUNGULA BRIDGE

Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services Kefentse Mzwinial is locked in a meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart Anxious Jongwe Masuka (Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development) at Kazungula Ferry Port. On the agenda is the Kazungula Bridge which the Zimbabweans believe is on their land, a claim being disputed by Minister Mzwinila and his team. (This is a developing story).