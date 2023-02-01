A terrible accident on Harare- Bulawayo road today…CAG Bus, Boon Trans Bus involved

Developing….A Harare bound CAG bus was involved in a head on collision with Botswana bound Boon Trans bus today 1 February 2023 at Connemara, eye witnesses say.

It is not very clear what caused the road accident though many are pointing out that the weather at the time of the accident was wet and the road likely to be slippery. Overtaking error can not be ruled out. The CAG bus is in its lane while the other is on the other side of the double lines.

Connemara is located between Gweru and Kwekwe along Harare-Bulawayo road.

There have been no reports of any injuries or fatalities as this is a developing story…Details follow.

zwnews