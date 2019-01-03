V11: Chiwenga wins Bond-US Dollar price war..DELTA accepts defeat

Delta Beverages has reversed charging beverage products in hard currency after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) assured it of steady allocation of forex for critical inputs.

The development was announced during a joint media briefing between RBZ and Delta Corporation following a meeting convened by Vice President Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga at Munhumutapa offices this evening.

Yesterday, Delta Corporation had announced that it would start selling all its products in foreign currency with effect from Friday citing that Bond Notes and EcoCash are not real currencies as they can not be exchanged for goods in foreign countries.

agencies