This comes after the National Tested Seed successfully approached the High Court claiming ownership of part of Extent of Sigaro Farm in Mazowe measuring 168 hectares.

Bona and Simba did not oppose the application and the judgment was granted in default.

In his ruling, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi highlighted that if the couple fails to adhere to the order, the Sheriff will move in on them.

“National Tested Seed be and is hereby, forthwith, restored full control, occupation and possession of the remaining Extent of Sigaro (S/D 3) in the District of Mazowe measuring approximately 168 hectares in extent.

“Simba and Bona Mutsahuni and any person acting through them are hereby directed, forthwith, to allow National Tested Seed full control, occupation and possession of the remaining Extent of Sigaro (S/D 3).

“In the event that Simba and Bona, and all persons claiming occupation through them, neglect or refuse to comply with any of the above, the Sheriff of the High Court or his lawful deputy are hereby ordered to remove respondents and any persons, acting through them, and any movable property introduced by them, or remaining on the Extent of Sigaro (S/D 3) in the District of Mazowe…,” reads the ruling.

The judge has also ordered costs, if the couple try to oppose the order.