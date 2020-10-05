The body of the late national hero Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu has arrived at Stodart Hall for body viewing in Mbare, Harare.

As per tradition befitting national heroes, the head of state will lead the body viewing session, as friends, relatives and the nation at large pay their last respect to the fallen hero.

Brigadier-General Chigudu will be buried today at the National Heroes Acre.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be presiding over the event.

Meanwhile, attendance by the public will be limited owing to Covid-19 health regulations.

Brig-Gen Chigudu died on September 24 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals aged 64 and was declared a national hero last Thursday.

