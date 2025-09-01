The body of the Zimbabwean explosives and demining expert Henry Macharaga who died in Argentina almost two weeks ago after a fatal detonation of an explosive on his hands is now in the Latin American country’s capital Buenos Aires en route Harare, Zimbabwe, pending completion of paperwork, a company source has told The NewsHawks.

Macharaga, 52, was part of The Development Initiative (TDI) twan doing extraction work on the side of National Route 34 in Argentina.

Arrangements to repatriate his body back to Zimbabwe for burial are now at an advanced stage as his body is now in Buenos Aires coming from deep in the Southern part of the country.

He died on 19 August after an explosive accidently detonated on his hands while he was working on National Route 34 (RN34), a major highway in Argentina, approximately 1 488km long, which connects the provinces of Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Salta, and Jujuy, running from the port city of Rosario north to the Bolivian border.

Macharaga was originally from Chirumanzu, Midlands, but grew up in Kwekwe where his father was a well-known headmaster, and later lived in Harare.

