The body of Anotida Kim Maziriri who lost her life in a car accident while driving to Jah Prayzah’s show in Canada a few weeks ago, has now arrived back home in Zimbabwe.

Jah Prayzah’s fans died in car crash on their way to Ndini Mukudzeyi concert.

Two Zimbabweans living in Canada, Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, died in a car crash.

It is believed they failed to negotiate a sharp curve, causing the vehicle to crash.

Both fans died on the spot.