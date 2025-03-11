Image: InfoZimZw

CHIPINGE – Four children’s bodies were recovered after raging floodwaters from a Chipinge dam that burst its banks on Sunday due to heavy rainfall swept away several villagers.

The government said at least six children died from the disaster.

The tragic incident, which happened at around 1PM, further destroyed livestock and other forms of livelihood around downstream villages.

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Misheck Mugadza and other officials visited the place to witness the extent of the disaster.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed on X Monday that six children were swept away with bodies of two of the minors reported missing.

“A dam in Chipinge, burst its banks due to excessive rainfall, releasing a massive amount of water into surrounding communities.

“Tragically, the floodwaters swept away at least 6 children, with 4 bodies recovered so far and 2 still missing,” Mangwana wrote.

“The disaster also destroyed livestock, pumps, grinding mills, and infrastructure from nearby farms, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

“Engineers from ZINWA have been deployed to assess the damage and provide assistance. The Minister of State Misheck Mugadza also visited the community. CPU is making the necessary interventions.”

In an apparent denial of government’s culpability in the disaster, Mangwana said the dam, located at Lot 3 Newcastle under Chief Mutema, is “on a private farm.”

He had been responding to an X handle that seemed to accuse authorities of failure to play their role in assessing what had been potential danger to human and animal life prior to the incident.

In other media reports, the Masvingo Mirror reported that a Chipinge woman, Perseverance Sithole lost a daughter, 4, while another, aged 8, went missing following the disaster.

Manicaland Acting Director for Local Government Services, John Misi also told the ZBC that among the dead was a 30-year-old man who was found under the mud close to the wall of the 80-mega-litre water body.

He said one of the dead victims was a four-year-old girl whose body was found downstream.

A seven-year-old girl who was swept downstream was rescued and rushed to the hospital while a 13-year-old girl marooned in the flood was also rescued by members of the community.

Zimlive