In the accompanying image to the left, individuals identifying as ZANU-PF supporters can be observed donning T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Mnangagwa Huchi.”

Within the initial image, a government minister is visibly captured in the company of a paedophile accused of raping a child, commemorating the alleged perpetrator. Certain reports are putting forth claims that the minister, purportedly, procured a new house plus cash for this individual in recognition of coining the aforementioned slogan, “Mnangagwa Huchi.”

Various reports allege that Minister Machakaire gave Bobby Makaza, weED Huchi, US$700 and promised to build him a house.

Bobby Makaza, convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old, was controversially granted clemency by President Mnangagwa, resulting in his release after serving just 3 years of an initially imposed 18-year prison term.

Upon exiting incarceration, Bobby Makaza exclaimed, “Mnangagwa Huchi (Mnangagwa is sweet like honey),” in a jubilant acknowledgment of his freedom granted through President Mnangagwa’s pardon.

The ruling ZANU-PF party, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, has adopted the slogan “Mnangagwa Huchi” as part of its election campaign strategy.

Convicted rapist, Bobby Makaza, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for rape. The Murehwa man is beneficiary of a presidential amnesty proclaimed recently by @edmnangagwa . pic.twitter.com/TikZmVo35Q — Studio 7 (@Studio7VOA) May 20, 2023

#DandaroNews:

Minister Machakaire gives Bobby Makaza, weED Huchi, US700 & promises to build him a house. pic.twitter.com/X0ytPbErO7 — Dandaro Online (@DandaroOnline) August 6, 2023

ZLHR BREAKING NEWS: On behalf of an aggrieved parent of a rape victim, we filed an application at Harare High Court seeking an order for the issuance of a warrant of arrest for Bobby Makaza, a rape convict, who was recently released from prison through a presidential amnesty. pic.twitter.com/Klejam0jh4 — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) July 14, 2023

The man wearing white and a President Mnangagwa T-Shirt in the first picture is a rapist called Bobby Makaza. Bobby Makaza raped a 10 year old child, but he was pardoned by President Mnangagwa after only saving 3 years of an 18 year sentence. On his way out of prison, Bobby… pic.twitter.com/Jye94wSHE3 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 6, 2023

source, online