In the accompanying image to the left, individuals identifying as ZANU-PF supporters can be observed donning T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Mnangagwa Huchi.”

Within the initial image, a government minister is visibly captured in the company of  a paedophile accused of raping a child, commemorating the alleged perpetrator. Certain reports are putting forth claims that the minister, purportedly, procured a new house plus cash for this individual in recognition of coining the aforementioned slogan, “Mnangagwa Huchi.”

Various reports allege that Minister Machakaire gave Bobby Makaza, weED Huchi, US$700  and promised to build him a house.

Bobby Makaza, convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old, was controversially granted clemency by President Mnangagwa, resulting in his release after serving just 3 years of an initially imposed 18-year prison term.

Upon exiting incarceration, Bobby Makaza exclaimed, “Mnangagwa Huchi (Mnangagwa is sweet like honey),” in a jubilant acknowledgment of his freedom granted through President Mnangagwa’s pardon.

The ruling ZANU-PF party, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, has adopted the slogan “Mnangagwa Huchi” as part of its election campaign strategy.

 

