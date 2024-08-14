The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has said water levels at Kariba Dam have remained low compared to the same period last year.

In a statement, ZRA acting chief executive officer Sithembinkosi Mhlanga said a decrease of 2,61m was evident when comparing the current lake level and that of the same date in 2023.

“The authority assures the public that it continues to maintain constant surveillance over the hydrological outlook and Kariba catchment’s performance and also ensures that information regarding any new developments or changes that may occur is timeously disseminated,” Mhlanga said.

“The water level at Kariba Dam was 476,99 metres as of August 6. This is 10,28% of usable storage, compared to 479,61 metres (28,98% usable storage) on the same date last year .”

The lake level is steadily decreasing due to low inflow.

Kariba is designed to operate between levels 475,50m and 488,50m (with 0,70m freeboard) for hydropower generation.

The water levels at Kariba Dam have been declining over the past two decades, with a sharp drop in 2022 due to a severe drought and high demand for water.

Kariba Dam is a major source for hydroelectric power generation, located on the Zambezi River on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

It is one of the largest dams in the world and a critical source of hydroelectric power for both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Newsday