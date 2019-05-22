Blood Diamonds…Illegal Panner Shot Dead In Chiyadzwa

Adding to the hundreds that were maimed, injured and killed by the military in the 2008 Marange diamond heist, an illegal diamond panner was recently shot dead by a Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company security guard in Chiadzwa after a 300-member gang sneaked into the fields to steal the precious gems at night.

The deceased, Terrence Masendeke (25) of Jori Village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera was shot after the gang resisted to get off the fields and became hostile.

Dulula Chinamano (54) who was armed with an FN Browning shotgun together with four other guards fired a shot after the illegal panners tried to attack them with shovels, picks, and machetes.

