Blessing Shumba, who is based in the border town of Mutare is back again with another album, which is expected to be an instant hit.

His latest offering, named “Shumba Yokwa Judah” loosely translated the ‘Lion of Judah’ has 14 tracks.

The album was launched last week and, Shumba says he is excited with the response, describing it as overwhelming.

“It encourages when people take time to listen to the word of God,” the musician told a local publication.

Shumba is an award-winning artist with a number of gongs under his belt.

Some of the songs from the album include, Tinorarama, Kureveteka Kwako, Hazvigari, Inzwi Rangu among others.

The title track of the album, New Commandment and is already making a mark in the music industry, along with another track, named Tega hatiende.

-Zwnews