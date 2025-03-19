Jailed Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been denied the right to sit for a Criminology and Criminal Law exam.

Veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono confirmed the development citing an inside source.

Chin’ono writes:

I have just been informed by my Zimbabwe Prisons source that Zimbabwean journalist and political prisoner Blessed Mhlanga has been denied the right to sit a Criminology and Criminal Law exam.

Mhlanga, who has been in jail for 23 days for a crime he did not commit, is a law student and had a scheduled exam today.

It is evil how Mnangagwa is treating Mhlanga, denying him the right to sit an exam when he has not been convicted of any crime.

It is ironic that Mnangagwa and his colleagues were allowed to study and write exams in Ian Smith’s jails.

It is sad to see a black president treating another black person worse than how Ian Smith, a prime minister of a racist regime, treated Mnangagwa and Mugabe!