A traditional healer popularly known as Nzwisa from Silalatshani in Filabusi says a black mamba he keeps helps him heal sick people.

He is seen on a video making rounds on social media parading the snake at a local bar.

He claims he takes snake’s teeth regularly to prevent it from delivering its deadly venom.

Superstition has it that traditional healers in the country use animals such hyenas, vultures, and owls for black magic.

It is believed owls are used by witches to pick vital information about those they would want to bewitch.

While the owl is considered a symbol of wisdom in the West, in many countries in the East, it is associated with misfortune, witchcraft, and foolishness.

In many parts of Africa, the poor nocturnal bird is reviled as a harbinger of death and bad omen.

In Native American folklore, the burrowing owl is seen as a sacred animal and is believed to possess healing powers.

The Inuit people also have a strong connection to the owl, believing that it can act as a guide to the spirit world.

