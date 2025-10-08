Bitumen World has distanced itself from reports that Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion George Guvamatanga solicited a kickback from them.

“We categorically state that we have not received any solicitations from Mr George Guvamatanga.”

Bitumen World CEO Andre Zietsman responds to claims by MP Energy Mutodi that Treasury Secretary Guvamatanga demanded a kickback from the company.

Mutodi has since retracted his claims, and has been dropped from his position as chairman of Parliament’s Budget and Finance Committee.

Bitumen World is one of the largest government contractors, with roles on key projects such as the Harare-Masvingo highway.