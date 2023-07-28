Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy president Tendai Biti has refuted reports that he is planning to join ZANU PF after losing internal elections to represent the party in Harare East.

This came after a ZANU PF activist and murakashi Snowball Tongogara alleged that Biti is plotting crossing the floor to the ruling party.

“If what I am hearing is true,

@BitiTendai

will announce his political way forward before the end of this week. He might join ZANUPF this week or early next week. All is set!! Welcome home,” said Tongogara.

However, in response, Biti said that is not true and would only happen over his dead body.

Biti is reportedly unhappy after losing internal polls to represent CCC in Harare East.

Since then Biti is said to be unhappy with party leader Chamisa, who however promised him a good post if he wins the 23 August elections.

Biti, a former Finance Minister and key cog in Parliament’s fight against corruption was defeated in the two wards that make up Harare East Constituency which will now be represented by Allan Markham.

He got 338 nominations against Markham’s 392.

The situation that led to his fall was caused by the delimitation exercise conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Zwnews