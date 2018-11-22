Billy Rautenbach guards bash villager after his underage son trespasses into ranch

A 40 year-old Mwenezi man who resides in Mudzungudzi village, Chingwizi under Chief Chitanga was recently left nursing a serious head scar after security guards with the Zimbabwe Bio Energy (ZBE) game ranch hit him with the butt of a gun.

Samuel Mudzungudzi Told TellZim News he was attacked by the security guards after a misunderstanding which arose after his son was accused of trespassing into the game ranch.

“Five ZBE game ranch security personnel arrived at my homestead and wanted to take away my son with them. They accused him of getting into their area without permission when he was trying to gather up his cattle.

“We had an argument and I was insisting that they could not take him alone as he was still a minor. I was sure they were going to severely assault him if he was to go alone. One of the security guards then hit me on the head using the butt of his gun. I fell down and remained unconscious for some time,” said Mudzungudzi.

Mudzungudzi, who received treatment at Mwenezi Clinic and was advised to see a doctor for further treatment, said he was surprised by how the police handled the case.

“When we arrived at Mwenezi Police Station, I was surprised when I was ordered to pay a fine of $10 for an offense I didn’t know. I was instructed to pay that fine before 15 November,” said Mudzungudzi.

Although repeated efforts to get the side of the story from the police and ZBE Mwenezi were fruitless, Ward 13 councillor Takura Mudavose also confirmed the incident and expressed concerns over the increase in cases of abuse of villagers by ZBE game security personnel.

“We are receiving complainants almost on a daily basis with regards to the conduct of ZBE game security. Some villagers could be wrong in their conduct but the game ranch security are always heavy-handed and are taking the law into their own hands,” said Mudavose.

ZBE, which is often in the limelight all for the wrong reasons that include the abuse of workers, is owned by controversial businessman Billy Rautenbach.

tellzim