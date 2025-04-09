Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Tonderai Moyo, has spoken on the Zimbabwe School Examination Council Act amendment bill which aims to introduce harsher punishments, including imprisonment, for individuals involved in exam leaks and other malpractices.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Moyo said his Ministry will engage in public consultations to gather input from stakeholders on the proposed amendments.

Apparently, Cabinet has also approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe through the Presidential and National Scholarships Department and the Grain Mariscal De Ayacucho Foundation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Cooperation in Scholarship Provision to 50 Zimbabwean students.

40 of the scholarships are in the field of medicine and 10 for various University courses, all taught in Caracas, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

