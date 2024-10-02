Big shops have been accused of removing goods from shelves returning them to warehouses in an attempt to avoid loses after the devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Reports by the Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA) suggest that there is panic buying after the devaluation.

“This is pathetic!

Its happening now! Panic buying in Big shops due to sudden ZIG devaluation by Zim gvt.

“Shops are busy returning goods in warehouses to avoid losses when customers are busy looting to avoid losses as well,” says COZVWA.

In other news, Food World Eastgate closed it’s doors yesterday for good.

Critics have attributed the move to the ZIG effect, impact of massive corruption, inconsistent policies.

Zwnews