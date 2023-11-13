THE Kadoma City Council has demanded a concrete, binding decision on the fate of the gold ore deposits found on the main sewer dump near Chrome Park to ensure that the community benefits economically.

Council was forced to seek protection from security from the police and Environmental Management Agency in a bid to repel artisanal miners, who’d invaded the piece of land in search of the precious mineral.

When H-Metro visited the site, armed ZRP and plain clothes details had been deployed there and there was no activity.

City fathers had promised to convene a special meeting last Tuesday, but it didn’t take place, as they wanted ‘more information’.

Ward 11 councillor, Michael Mabwe, buttressed community sentiment:

“We don’t anticipate the issue of resource curse, that those who reside in the area do not benefit from their own resource. We pray that those from the ward will be afforded the opportunity to extract the resources, create employment and benefit economically.”

state media