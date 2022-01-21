The American President Joe Biden’s government has called on the Government of Zimbabwe to set the stage for legitimate, credible, and peaceful elections.

The US through its Embassy in Harare says reforms would help meet the recommendations for legitimate, credible, and peaceful elections outlined in the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA).

The US says the country should guarantee fair competition as called for in Zimbabwe’s constitution would send a strong signal to the international community that the Zimbabwean government will respect democratic processes.

Zwnews