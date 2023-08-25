In Cowdray Park, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa polled 3,317 votes compared to CCC’s Nelson Chamisa with 11,205 votes. Mthuli Ncube (6,530), beaten MP candidate, had 3,213 more votes than his leader, while CCC’s Pashor Sibanda (8,411) was 2,794 votes down on Chamisa
#BULAWAYO In Cowdray Park, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa polled 3,317 votes compared to CCC's Nelson Chamisa with 11,205 votes. Mthuli Ncube (6,530), beaten MP candidate, had 3,213 more votes than his leader, while CCC's Pashor Sibanda (8,411) was 2,794 votes down on Chamisa pic.twitter.com/TVGDv1OTtU
