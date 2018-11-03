Bhondi Haisi Mari: Man bashed for jecting wages paid in bond notes

A man was arrested recently for assaulting a colleague who had refused to receive payment in bond notes and demanded rands.

Johan Mugwari (49), of Bukuvani village under Chief Neshuro, appeared before magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu and pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting fellow villager Kaurai Chauke.

Ndlovu sentenced Mugwari to three months behind bars but suspended two months on condition that he will not commit a similar offense over the next five years.

The remaining one month was suspended on condition that he performed 105 hours of community service at Chikadzi Primary School.

Asked why he committed the offence, Mugwari said he was angry with the complainant who was refusing payment in bond notes and demanding South African rands.

“After we had finished a brick moulding piece job together, Chauke refused to be paid in bond notes. He was insisting that the bond notes are useless papers, hence he began to demand payment in rands,” Mugwari told the court.

The State, through prosecutor Caroline Pasipanodya, convinced the court that on October 10, Mugwari received payment of the job he had done with Chauke.

He then went to his workmate’s place to give him his share, but a dispute arose after Chauke demanded that he be paid in rands.

Mugwari then assaulted Chauke with fists all over his body. Immediately after the assault, Chauke rushed to the police where he filed a report leading to Mugwari’s arrest.

tellzim