THREE men, who are suspected to have robbed and killed Bulawayo businessman Mr Bevan Peters, have been arrested.

Mr Peters, the owner of Peter’s Bargain Centre, was attacked by Clever Dube (29) of Pumula suburb, Brian Mutandwa (22) and Jabulani Ngwenya (25) both from Entumbane suburb and they got away with US$12 000 and two gold watches.

He was murdered in his house in Bellevue suburb in January this year.

On Saturday police received a tip-off that Dube was the one who went with his team to Bellevue suburb where they killed Mr Peters and stole his money.

“Police reacted to the tip-off and managed to arrest the accused person who admitted that they committed the offence. Dube implicated the other three as his accomplices and two were arrested in their houses,” said Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube.

They all admitted that they robbed and killed the now deceased.

Dube, Mutandwa and Ngwenya entered Mr Peters house using the kitchen entrance and struck him with a golf stick on his head and they dragged him into a corridor where they killed him.

The trio went to Mr Peters bedroom where they opened his fitted wardrobe and stole his money, cellphone and a watch and left him for dead in his corridor.

Mr Peters was found dead by his friend, facing upwards, blood oozing from one side of the head and his legs and hands were tied with a rope.

Neighbours made a report to the police, who took the body to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post-mortem

chronicle