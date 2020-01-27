A United Kingdom based Zimbabwean woman who was recently living together with Beverly Sibanda’s new husband doctor Mufudzi Chambuka has given the couple just a few days of wedding bliss arguing that knowing the man’s character, the raunchy dancer is in for a rough ride.

She said Bev’s husband who is always “on his phone with other women” is really bad news and has broken so many hearts. He reportedly plays with the ladies and dump them like used condoms.

The woman, alleged that Mufudzi was a serial womaniser and conman who was in the habit of “using and dumping women.”

The UK based Zimbabwean, who availed evidence that she was co- habiting with Bev’s new husband claimed that Mufudzi owed her over US$5000 and had disappeared with her vehicle.

She said:

“I know Mufudzi Chambuka, give the new couple a few days and knowing Mufudzi, Bev will find out the real him. He is always on the phone texting women and i know in a few days, something will happen…. I know of a depressed woman who was also conned by Mufudzi. She has deactivated all her facebook accounts because of this. She was also conned by Mufudzi…. I am not jealous of Bev or Mufudzi, all i want is my money and my car from him.”

source: zim eye