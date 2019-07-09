I saw Magaya’s man_hood covered in his pants: Bev Sibanda

Bev Sibanda has opened up on recent allegations of s_exual abuse aimed at Prophet Walter Magaya.

There were rumors that Bev could have been involved in an affair with Magaya after he reportedly opened a shop for her when she became a member of his church.

Commenting on the allegeded scandal, Bev said:

I would not sleep with Magaya for money! I make a lot of income enough to fend for my needs from my job. Sleeping with Magaya for that tiny shop he opened for me? What do you really take me for? Leave me out of Magaya’s business, please do not involve my name in his matters. I do not even know what Magaya’s manhood looks like, I only saw it covered under his pants. Just because I am a dancer it does not mean I am a wh_ore. It is not like once a woman gets famous she automatically becomes a wh_ore.

She swore that she does not know what Magaya’s privates look like.

I do not even know what Magaya’s manhood looks like, I only saw it covered under his pants. Just because I am a dancer it does not mean I am a wh_ore. It is not like once a woman gets famous she automatically becomes a whor.

agencies