A computer shop at Shamwari Complex, Belgravia, Harare on 19/12/24 lost 22 laptops to armed robbers, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed.

According to police, two unknown suspects attacked a security guard who was on duty before breaking into the shop where they stole 22 laptops.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Esigodini are investigating a case of suspected murder in which the remains of Vusumuzi Hlabangani (26) were found along Bulawayo-Beitbridge railway line near Esigodini Vegetable Market on 19/12/24.

It is suspected that the victim was murdered before being thrown onto the railway line where the body was crushed into multiple pieces by a train.

The head of the victim had multiple stab wounds and the Police recovered an okapi knife at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews