Beitbridge Latest: Soldiers fire warning shots at cross-borders

SOLDIERS manning Beitbridge Border Post had to fire warning shots yesterday to quell a potentially volatile situation after a rowdy crowd charged at customs officers after refusing to comply with border formalities.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority’s Loss Control department is conducting 100 percent searches on all imports coming via Beitbridge to maximise revenue inflows.

This move is reported to have angered cross border transporters commonly known as Omalayitsha.

“They started by staging a peaceful sit-in and the vehicles clogged the border as they protested a request by Zimra officials that those without travellers’ rebates for specified goods should pay duty,” said a border official.

“Upon realising that the customs authority was not relenting on its stance, the drivers thronged the search bays on the commercial side and disrupted operations. Some even attempted to drive off without being searched.

“The soldiers moved in when the protesters turned violent, throwing stones and shouting obscenities. They fired warning shots to disperse the crowd when efforts to calm the transporters proved fruitless.

“However, nobody was injured during the fracas which happened between 7am and 8am”.

Zimra’s Head of Communications Mr Taungana Ndoro said he was yet to get information on the border situation. zimpapers