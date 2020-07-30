If there’s probably one person who absolutely needs no certification from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF Government to be considered a hero, it can only be the late National Patriotic Front (NPF) Member of Parliament for Kwekwe Central Constituency Masango Matambanadzo.

The MP, also known as Blackman in political circles, breathed his last on Tuesday this week at his shop-turned-residence in the township.

The history-making lawmaker, formerly with the ruling Zanu PF, became the first and sole political personality to win an electoral contest on an NPF ticket.

And, the send-off by Amaveni residents was quite overwhelming, befitting that of a decorated political personality.

The late Blackman who is expected to be buried in rural Hurungwe today, is on record revealing to fellow parliamentarians that he once ‘turned yellow’ after having consumed food laced with poison.

His supporters belted out anti-Zanu PF jingles, accusing the revolutionary party of being responsible for the death of the soft-spoken late legislator.

Blackman, a former Zanu PF MP for Kwekwe, acrimoniously fell out with the Mnangagwa administration after the ouster of late Zimbabwean dictator, Robert Mugabe three years ago.

A former photographer and amateur boxer, the self-confessed Grade Two dropout once hogged the media limelight following a scuffle involving himself and current state security minister, Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube.

Zwnews