Beer guzzler found dead after drinking Musombodia

A Mutare beer guzzler has been found dead in a BMW sedan parked at a popular drinking spot in Mutare’s Dangamvura high-density suburb after drinking an illicit brew known as Musombodia.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was seen late last night in a drunken stupor after taking one too many of the toxic brew.

Following the tragic incident his friends revealed that he requested to take a rest in the BMW sedan which belongs to a relative who was also merry making at the joint.

He allegedly died in his sleep. Police are investigating the matter.manicapost