BEAM not for examination re-takers, says ZIMSEC

The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) says learners under the Basic Education Assistance Model (BEAM) will not be funded if they want to retake their examination.

“Government subsidy does not apply to candidates retaking any subjects, BEAM does not support retake examinations and candidates should have fulfilled the CALA requirements for them to sit for the June and/or November examinations,” says ZIMSEC.

The examinations management body has since announced the opening of registrations for the June and November 2024 Examinations.

ZIMSEC has advised guardians and candidates to visit their school or centre for registration.

The registration fees are pegged in United States dollars but candidates are allowed to pay the fees in the currency of their choice (Rand, USD, ZWL).

In a statement, ZIMSEC said those paying in ZWL will have to use the USD interchange rate of March for June registration.

ZIMSEC said: “For payments in ZWL, the prevailing interbank USD to ZWL exchange rate as of the 13th to 20th of March 2024, for the June session, and the 19th to the 26th of March 2024, for the November session, will be confirmed by ZIMSEC to all examination centres.”

ZIMSEC said candidates who want to sit for the June examination should have completed their CALA requirements.