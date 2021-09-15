The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has issued 8 broadcasting licenses.

Meanwhile, BAZ said the licensed applicants should be operational within 18 months.

The authority warned that the applicants who fail to operate within the stipulated time will have their license revoked.

Apparently, Zimbabwe stands blamed for suppressing access to information restricting the broadcasting space.

It has been alleged that most if not all of the applicants who have been issued with licenses are linked to the government or ruling party in one way or the other.

Zwnews