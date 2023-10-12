The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has revealed the motive behind a self-styled prophetess’ kidnapping of a baby after sending its mother to go and look for herbs.

As stated by the police, Madzimai Getrude kidnapped the baby in order hoodwink her South African based husband that she had given birth.

ZRP says the victim said her husband was planning to divorce her for not being able to conceive, hence the kidnapping of the baby.

The police posted on its X handle (formerly Twitter):

“Reference is made to the ZRP post on X platform on 07/10/23 in which information was being sought to account for a self proclaimed prophetess, Rumbidzai Nyamurowa (28) alias Madzimai Getrude.

“Upon arrest, the suspect confessed that she kidnapped the baby to hoodwink her husband, who is based in South Africa, into believing that she had given birth to the baby.

“The husband was allegedly harbouring intentions of divorcing her for failing to conceive. Meanwhile, the baby was reunited with his mother.”

