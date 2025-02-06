Fast-growing asset management firm Bard Santner Investors (Private) Limited has been appointed as the new fund manager for three unit trusts – Tetrad Gold Fund, Gross Income Fund, and Net Income Fund of Tasimba Properties (formerly Tetrad Investment Bank).

Bard Santner Investors is part of the Bard Santner Markets Inc, a holding company with interests in asset management, corporate finance, wealth management and remittances.

The three funds collectively form a substantial 19.6% ownership stake in Tasimba Properties, making the performance and governance of the company critical to ensure a return on investment for the funds.

In a press release, Bard Santner Investors says: “As part of this appointment, we are dedicated to ensuring the responsible and effective management of these funds while maximising returns for our valued unitholders”.

A unit trust fund is an investment in which multiple investors pool their money together, which is then invested in a diversified portfolio of assets like stocks, bonds, or property by a professional fund manager.

Each investor essentially owns a portion of the fund represented by units they purchase, allowing them to participate in a wider range of investments with smaller amounts of capital than they could alone; essentially, it is a better way to access professional management and spread risk across various assets by buying units in a collective investment scheme.

As an asset management firm, Bard Santner Investors will play a crucial role in managing clients’ funds by providing professional investment services which enables:

•investors to access experienced investment professionals with specialised knowledge, skills and sound corporate governance;

•prudent investment strategies that align with the unit-holders’ financial goals and risk tolerance;

•Creation and management diversified investment portfolios;

•Closely monitor performance and risk management to optimise fund returns.

•Regular review and analysis of portfolio performance to ensure that investment objectives are being met; and

•Compliance of all investment activities with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards.

Overall, Bard Santner says it will play a vital role in helping clients achieve their financial goals by providing expert investment management services.

Newshawks