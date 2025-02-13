Zimbabwe’s financial institutions have partnered with the Government to provide ZiG852.97M & $163.12M in financing to farmers, aiming to enhance agricultural production and food security.

This initiative strengthens irrigation, mechanisation, and farmer support, ensuring a productive season.

Key Highlights:

✅ Irrigation Expansion: 120,000 hectares allocated (up from 75,000 last year), with 38,735 hectares of maize and 2,097 hectares of soya beans already under irrigation.

✅ Mechanisation: Over 15,000 tractors, 9,230-disc harrows, and 11,212 ploughs available, allowing farmers to till over 1.15M hectares so far.

✅ Fertiliser & Chemicals: 174,732 tonnes of fertiliser secured, with efforts underway to meet the 780,000-tonne seasonal demand. Crop Life Association is supporting farmers with integrated pest management training.

✅ Electricity for Farming: ZETDC is updating farmer databases with Agritex to ensure reliable power for summer and winter cropping.

With strong financial backing, improved infrastructure, and modern farming techniques, Zimbabwe is on track for a successful agricultural season.

State Media